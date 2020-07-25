Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 app reveals gestures for muting sounds, snapping photos

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 app has arrived in the Play Store, and a look at its features shows new gestures to silence alarms, take a picture, or answer an incoming call, 9to5Google reported (via XDA Developers)

Rotating your wrist while wearing the watch will allow you to mute alarms as well as incoming calls, and clenching and unclenching your fist will answer a call. To take a photo or video with the Camera Controller app, make a fist, then open your hand.

And exploration of the app confirms new watch faces will be coming to the Galaxy Watch 3. According to 9to5Google, users will be able to shuffle through the different watch faces automatically.

Details about the Galaxy Watch 3 — including its name— have been leaking online for weeks, including images of what looks like a physical rotating bezel, listings from the FCC that suggest the watch will have both LTE and Wi-Fi versions, and that it will come in 1.4 and 1.2-inch displays.

The watch is expected to have a stainless steel case, GPS, heart rate and blood pressure monitors, an ECG sensor, and come with 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage, and either a 247mAh or 340mAh battery, depending on size.

Samsung is holding its Galaxy Unpacked event August 5th, beginning at 10 a.m. ET.