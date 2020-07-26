Apple’s AirPods Pro are on sale for $200 at Staples

Staples is running an incredible sale on Apple’s AirPods Pro earbuds, bringing the retail price down to $200, or $50 off its usual $250 price tag. This the best deal we have seen yet for Apple’s flagship true wireless earbuds.

Unlike its sibling, the AirPods, which has a hard plastic “one size fits most” design, the AirPods Pro design is an in-ear construction and with silicone tips, which included three different sizes to provide a customizable fit for your ears. The AirPods Pro also include active noise cancellation, better sound quality, and a wireless charging case. If you are an Apple user, my colleague Chris Welch thinks the AirPods Pro are the best wireless earbuds worth your money.

The deal is available until August 1st, but we wouldn’t be too surprised if Staples’ stock runs out before the sale ends so don’t hesitate if you’re interested in getting a set.

If you are looking for a pair of AirPods but don’t want to spend $199 on the AirPods Pro, Staples also has the standard AirPods for $129, or $30 off their usual price.