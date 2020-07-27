Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Tab S7 lineup fully detailed in new leak

Specs for Samsung’s unannounced Tab S7 and Tab S7 Plus have leaked online, giving us an almost complete impression of what to expect from the company’s upcoming tablets.

WinFuture reports that the big difference between the Tab S7 and the Tab S7 Plus are the screens. The S7 Plus will reportedly have a 12.4-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2800 x 1752 and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The S7, meanwhile, is said to have a smaller 11-inch 2560 x 1600 LCD display and will have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Both screens will reportedly have a high refresh rate of 120Hz.

Elsewhere, the specs of the two tablets are very similar. WinFuture says they’ll both be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 865 Plus processor, and will feature dual rear cameras including a main 13-megapixel camera and an ultra-wide 5-megapixel camera, while on the front both have an 8-megapixel selfie camera. They start with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and there are reportedly 5G-compatible models on the way.

There’s also mention of support for “Wireless DeX.” That sounds to us like you’ll be able to output Samsung’s desktop-like interface to an external computer or monitor without needing a cable. Rumors of such a feature have been around since 2018, and with the Galaxy Tab S7 it might become reality.

While most of their specs are similar, battery capacity will reportedly differ between the Tab S7 and the Tab S7 Plus. The Plus model will have a bigger 10,090 mAh battery, while the regular Tab S7 will have a 7,040 mAh battery. Both will reportedly feature support for fast-charging at up to 45W, although WinFuture notes that they may only come with a 15W charger in the box.

This isn’t the first look we’ve had at Samsung’s upcoming tablet. Earlier this month, Evan Blass shared a number of press images of the Tab S7, including its S Pen stylus and keyboard cover. But this latest leak seems to leave little for Samsung to announce itself, when the new tablet lineup is expected to be unveiled alongside the Galaxy Note 20 on August 5th.