Netflix is expanding its Witcher cinematic universe with a new live-action spinoff

The fantasy realm of The Witcher is about to get even bigger. Today, Netflix announced a six-part live-action spinoff of its massively popular series, one that delves into a very different time period.

Called The Witcher: Blood Origin, the series will take place “1200 years before Geralt of Rivia” and explore a period when “the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged into one, and the first Witcher came to be.” It’s being helmed by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, showrunner on the main Witcher series, and screenwriter Declan de Barra.

It should be no surprise that Netflix is looking to capitalize on Geralt’s popularity. The first season of the show, which debuted last year, was the most popular in the streaming network’s history. Blood Origin also isn’t the first announced spinoff: in January, Netflix announced The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, an anime take on the franchise.

There’s no word yet on when Blood Origin will debut.