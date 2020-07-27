Lollapalooza is streaming a special four-day broadcast for free on YouTube this year

Lollapalooza will happen this year — on YouTube. The set will stream from July 30th to August 2nd, beginning at 6PM ET. It is free.

More than 150 performances will be available during the four-day broadcast, in a combination of past Lollapalooza sets and new live originals, according to the festival’s website. New “original live performances” will include artists such as H.E.R., Kaskade, Louis the Child, The Neighbourhood, Vic Mensa, and Yungblud. The festival is also promoting special appearances from Common, Michelle Obama, Chuck D, and LL Cool J. The festival also plans to replay past sets from Lorde, Paul McCartney, Outkast, Arcade Fire, Chance the Rapper, LCD Soundsystem, Metallica, Run the Jewels, and Tyler the Creator.

Lollapalooza isn’t the first festival to offer a digital alternative. One of EDM’s biggest festivals, Tomorrowland, most recently streamed a virtual version of the massive festival for people to watch. Artists have flocked to YouTube, Twitch, Instagram, and even gaming platforms like Minecraft to stream sets from their homes. Virtual festivals have become a staple over the last few months.

YouTube and Lollapalooza have some history — the festival’s sets have streamed on YouTube over the last decade. This is the first all-digital performance in the festival’s history, though.

As part of the festival, the organizers are teaming up with three charities: Arts for Illinois Relief Fund, Equal Justice Initiative, and When We All Vote. Organizers will match donations up to $10,000 for each charity, according to Lollapalooza’s website.