Google adds creepy crawlies to its AR search results

If you’ve ever wanted to invite giant beetles or hornets into your living room without fear, Google has got you covered. The search giant is adding 23 creepy crawlies to its growing roster of augmented reality search results that also include dinosaurs, cats, scorpions, bears, tigers, and more.

The full list of insects includes: rhinoceros beetle, Hercules beetle, Atlas beetle, stag beetle, giant stag, Miyama stag beetle, shining ball scarab beetle, jewel beetle, ladybug, firefly, Rosalia batesi, swallowtail butterfly, morpho butterfly, atlas moth, mantis, grasshopper, dragonfly, hornet, robust cicada, brown cicada, periodical cicada, Walker’s cicada, and evening cicada.

You’ll be able to see the AR insects by searching for the name of the insect and selecting the “View in 3D” option. Android users will even be able to hear the insects, if you want to listen to the startling buzz of a hornet hovering next to you. You’ll need an ARCore-supported device on Android, or an iOS 11 and up device on the iPhone and iPad side.

If you’re feeling particularly brave, you can even pose for a selfie with the critters. I broke my first computer desk running away from an actual moth, so I’d make sure you have plenty of room around you for these AR creatures if you regularly run and hide from insects like I do.