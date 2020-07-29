How to watch today’s tech antitrust hearing

Starting at 12PM ET on Wednesday, July 29th, the leaders of the tech industry are appearing before a congressional subcommittee to defend their business practices. Much of the run-up to the hearing has been centered on the unprecedented guest list, which includes CEOs from Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and Google. It will be the first time some of the men have appeared in front of Congress and by far the most significant hearing since the antitrust against Microsoft in the late ‘90s.

How to watch the antitrust hearing

The House Judiciary live-streams proceedings from the committee’s official YouTube page, so we expect a link to be posted there shortly before the hearing begins. Once the stream is available, we will update this post to include a direct link and an embed so that the hearing can be viewed from this page.

Who will be at the hearing?

The hearing will center on testimony from four CEOs: Apple’s Tim Cook, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, and Google’s Sundar Pichai. The CEOs will face questions from the members of the House subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial, and Administrative Law — a subset of the broader House Judiciary Committee.

Led by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Republicans on the committee have also pushed for Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to testify at the hearing, although the attempt appears to have been unsuccessful, and Dorsey is unlikely to appear.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the CEOs are expected to testify remotely, appearing from their respective locations through videoconference. It’s a new approach for the subcommittee, and it may provide more opportunity for the subjects to research answers on the fly.

What time will the House Judiciary antitrust hearing start?

The hearing will start at 12PM ET on Wednesday, July 29th. The hearing is expected to run for the afternoon, including an intermission.

The hearing was originally set to take place on Monday, July 27th, but it was rescheduled after the death of Rep. John Lewis (D-GA), a longtime civil rights leader who was lying in state at the US Capitol during the originally scheduled time. The antitrust proceedings were postponed by 48 hours to allow members of Congress to pay their respects, with the new date announced over the weekend.