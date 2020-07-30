Google One will backup iOS or Android devices for free

Google One, the cloud storage service that Google launched back in 2018, will now backup your iOS or Android phone for free with your Google account. The iOS app will be able to backup your photos, videos, contacts and calendar events, consolidating what’s offered by different services like Photos and Drive into one place, Android Authority notes. Meanwhile the Android app, which could already backup a range of files from your phone, will now offer backups without a Google One membership.

Along with backing up your files, Google One is also being updated to make it easier to manage which files are being stored. This storage management feature is available from either the app or the web, and will let you manage files saved from Drive, Gmail, and Photos in one place.

You get 15GB of storage for free with your personal Google Account (G Suite accounts aren’t supported by the new features), and Google offers paid storage plans that start at $1.99 a month for 100GB of storage. Google says the new features are rolling out for Android in the coming days, and that the new iOS app is launching soon. A complete list of the countries where Google One is available can be found here.