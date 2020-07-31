On July 29th, the long-awaited Big Tech antitrust hearing from the House Judiciary’s antitrust subcommittee was held. For several hours, four of the biggest figures in tech — Apple’s Tim Cook, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, and Google’s Sundar Pichai — were grilled by lawmakers.
This week on The Vergecast, The Verge’s Nilay Patel, Makena Kelly, Adi Robertson, and Casey Newson dedicated an entire episode to the important moments from the six-hour hearing, the notable emails and internal documents made available from the investigation, and how effective the panel was in laying out a case for regulating big tech companies in the US.
The day after the hearing, all of those companies released their quarterly earnings. The Vergecast crew also discusses the difference in messaging from the companies’ resistance to claims of being a monopoly and to the profits they made during a pandemic and recession.
You can listen to all of that here or in your preferred podcast player.
Stories discussed this week:
- Antivirus: A weekly digest of the latest COVID-19 research
- Kodak is branching out into pharmaceuticals with US investment
- Twitter forced Donald Trump Jr. to delete tweet spreading COVID-19 misinformation
- Moms in Tech Facebook group splintering over allegations of racism
- Google will keep employees working remotely until July 2021
- NASA’s life-hunting Mars rover is officially on its way to the Red Planet
- Tech antitrust hearing: all the news, updates, and documents from Congress’ big moment
- Everything you need to know from the tech antitrust hearing
- What Amazon, Google, Facebook, and Apple have in common
- Antitrust panel says the messages show Zuckerberg trying to buy out his competition
- Jeff Bezos can’t promise Amazon employees don’t access independent seller data
- Google’s business model ‘is the problem,’ David Cicilline says
- The iconic Flip Video almost became Google’s first camera, emails show
- Amazon bought Ring for market position, not technology, emails suggest
- Read Steve Jobs’ emails about why you can’t buy digital books in Amazon’s apps
- Facebook usage and revenue continue to grow as the pandemic rages on
- Google parent company Alphabet sees its first revenue decline in history
- Apple reports strong Mac and iPad sales in record-breaking Q3 earnings
Loading comments...