Battletoads will arrive on Xbox One and PC on August 20th

Battletoads will make its way back to the Xbox One and PC. Rare is announcing today that Battletoads will be available on August 20th on Steam, the Microsoft Store, and as part of Xbox Game Pass. The original game, developed by Rare and released in 1991, was a cult classic, and Microsoft confirmed its return at E3 last year.

Much like the original, there will be beat ‘em up, platforming, and even racing stages. The all-new Battletoads has been developed by Dlala Studios in partnership with Rare, and it pays homage to the original with the ‘90s cartoonish style. Rare is promising additional gameplay deep dives ahead of the launch, and the launch trailer teases a large amount of gameplay.

