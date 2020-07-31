You can now bid on Fyre Fest merch

If you’re pining for the innocent days of 2017, when the biggest screw-up was the music festival meltdown known as Fyre Festival, you’re in luck: you can now own a piece of merch from the disaster. The US Marshals Service is hosting an online auction for 126 items, including shirts, bracelets, tokens, and hats. The proceeds will go to a fund for the victims of the fraudulent fest, the Marshals Service says, and the auction runs through August 13th. Some items already have multiple bids, like a hoodie that’s going for $130.

Now, let’s revisit 2017 for a moment, a welcome reprieve from 2020, truly.

Fyre Festival was supposed to be a “once-in-a-lifetime” luxury musical festival in the Bahamas that took place in April and May 2017. People spent thousands of dollars for private cabanas, tents, catering, and the promise of a weekend partying with famous models, influencers, and celebrities. Instead, what they got was being stranded in the Bahamas, if they made it there at all, after the fest’s founder Billy McFarland failed to finish putting the festival grounds together or really even arranging a festival. You might recall the infamous sad cheese sandwiches that have become synonymous with the fest.

Since the epic disaster unfolded online, Hulu and Netflix both released their own Fyre Festival documentaries, and McFarland was sentenced to six years in prison with three years of supervised release, as well as an order to forfeit around $26 million, although it’s unclear how much he has and is able to pay.

Truly, a massive fraudulent music festival seems quaint compared to what 2020 has wrought, so if you want to commemorate a time when the internet was a slightly lighter place to exist, bid away on a Fyre Fest hoodie.