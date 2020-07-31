A Florida teen just got arrested for Twitter’s huge hack

Early this morning, the FBI, IRS, US Secret Service and Florida law enforcement knocked on the door of a 17-year-old in Tampa, Florida and placed him under arrest — accusing him of being the “mastermind” behind the biggest security and privacy breach in Twitter’s history, one that took over the accounts of President Barack Obama, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and more to perpetrate a huge Bitcoin scam.

He’s currently in jail, being charged with over 30 felony charges including organized fraud, communications fraud, identity theft and hacking, according to Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren in a just-broadcast news conference describing the arrest.

We’re adding additional information to this post from the press conference now.

Developing...