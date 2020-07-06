The HyperJuice 100W GaN USB-C charger is now available for $99

HyperJuice’s 100W gallium nitride (GaN) USB-C charger — which the company says is the first of its kind — is now available to buy for $99.99, following a successful Kickstarter campaign last fall.

The new charger is only about the size of a deck of cards (the brick itself measures 3.36 x 2.39 x 1.14 inches), thanks to the gallium nitride technology that’s far more energy-efficient than traditional silicon, allowing for smaller chargers that waste less energy.

Hyper’s new brick offers a total of four ports: two USB-C ports and two USB-A ports. The USB-C ports support the USB-C PD 3.0 specification and can output the full 100W between them. (For example, you can change a USB-C laptop at the full 100W with a single plug or divide it between a laptop and an iPad at 60W and 30W, respectively.) The two USB-A ports, with support for the Quick Charge 3.0 spec, offer a lower power output, topping off at a maximum of 18W. Combined, Hyper boasts that the single brick can charge an entire bag’s worth of devices — a laptop, a tablet, a phone, and a pair of headphones — all at the same time.

My colleague Dan Seifert bought one of the plugs during the Kickstarter campaign and has actually been using it for a few months, with favorable impressions:

I’ve been able to use it to simultaneously charge a Surface Pro, iPad Pro 12.9, iPad Pro 9.7, and another tablet at fast speeds and without any heat issues. It’s a convenient work-slash-school-from-home charging station in a block that’s not much larger than a MacBook Pro’s bundled charger.

The HyperJuice GaN 100W is available today from Best Buy, B&H Photo, and Hyper’s website for $99.99.