This tiny Xbox controller is designed for Microsoft’s xCloud service

Microsoft is planning to launch its xCloud game streaming service later this year as part of Xbox Game Pass, and accessory makers are getting ready. 8BitDo, a company that specializes in retro and modern alternative gamepads, has adapted its retro NES controller for Microsoft’s Project xCloud service.

The tiny Bluetooth controller is designed to be compatible with all Android smartphones and tablets, and it’s officially licensed as a compatible xCloud and Xbox controller. The built-in battery should last for around 18 hours, and there’s a USB-C port for charging. The controller even ships with a clip to attach to phones, with adjustable positioning.

8BitDo has worked with Microsoft to license this Xbox controller and ensure it’s fully functional with xCloud. There’s even separate software that will allow you to customize button mapping and adjust stick and trigger sensitivity. The controller supports profiles that you can switch between for custom button loadouts.

The $44.99 SN30 Pro for Xbox controller will be available on Amazon for preorder today, with devices shipping on September 21st. 8BitDo’s September launch date is unrelated to Microsoft’s own launch plans for xCloud as part of Xbox Game Pass later this year.

8BitDo’s Xbox controller is the latest in a long line of miniature and classic controllers. 8BitDo also created a $20 keychain controller for the Switch, a cute miniature controller for the Switch Lite, classic Sega Genesis controllers, and the retro NES controller.