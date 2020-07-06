Watch this Pokémon Go commercial directed by Rian Johnson

At its best, Pokémon Go blends the real world and the virtual, thanks to its use of location-based gameplay and augmented reality. That sensation really comes across in a new 30-second commercial for the game, directed by none other than Rian Johnson, best known for films like Knives Out and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The short clip features players literally peeling away the world around them to unveil hidden pokémon, and it was actually produced remotely; the production team was in New Zealand, while Johnson directed from Los Angeles.

“Pokémon Go has kept me engaged with my friends remotely as I’ve been practicing physical distancing these past few months,” Johnson said in a statement. “As a longtime Pokémon trainer, it was a real pleasure working with Niantic on this spot. It was a new experience for me to direct a production remotely, and I enjoyed the highly collaborative process and think we put together a fun and upbeat commercial that fans will enjoy.”

The commercial was made to promote the upcoming Pokémon Go Fest 2020. This year, the annual event will be entirely online, and proceeds from ticket sales will be going toward Black Lives Matter-related causes. The virtual festival starts on July 25th.