The OnePlus Nord will be officially revealed on July 21st

The midrange OnePlus Nord is due to be officially announced with an augmented reality event on July 21st, the company announced today. OnePlus said the Nord will be a “more affordable” device compared to its recent flagships, and it’s initially due for release in Europe and India. Along with the news of the launch, the company has also released the second part of its documentary series about the phone today.

OnePlus says you’ll be able to use its app to view the launch event in augmented reality on July 21st at 3PM BST / 10AM ET / 7AM PT. The app will be available for both iOS and Android. OnePlus is also producing physical invitations to the event, which it says will give people a “unique hands-on experience” of the device in AR. Physical invitations will contain a QR code that you can scan to access the AR experience. This isn’t the first time OnePlus has experimented with new formats for its product launches; it used a virtual reality event to announce the OnePlus 2 in 2015.

Although its official launch date is still a couple of weeks away, we already have a pretty good idea about what form the OnePlus Nord will take, thanks to a combination of official announcements and unofficial leaks. As well as confirming its name, OnePlus has also revealed that the phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 765G 5G processor, and it will cost less than $500.

When an image of an early prototype was briefly shown in a recent video from OnePlus, it appeared to have dual selfie cameras contained within a hole-punch notch. Meanwhile, the rear of the device has been shown with a vertically orientated camera bump on its left.

Unofficially, reports also suggest that the phone will feature a 6.55-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast charging, according to XDA-Developers.