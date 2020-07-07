Poco M2 Pro announced with big fast-charging battery for under $200

Newly independent Xiaomi spin-off Poco has announced its latest smartphone, further broadening the brand beyond the Poco F1’s initial pitch of high specs for low prices. Like the X2, the M2 Pro is more of a mid-range affair: it’s basically a tweaked version of Xiaomi’s global Redmi Note 9 Pro that’s aimed at the Indian market.

No-one will mistake the M2 Pro’s spec sheet for that of a flagship, but it could be a compelling option for customers who prioritize battery life. There’s a 5,000mAh battery with a 33W fast charger included in the box; Poco says it should provide a 50-percent charge in 30 minutes. Combined with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, I’d expect this phone to last a pretty long time.

The M2 Pro has a 6.67-inch 1080p LCD with a 16-megapixel hole-punch selfie camera. There’s a fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button. The camera setup includes four sensors: 48-megapixel primary, 8-megapixel ultrawide, 5-megapixel macro, and 2-megapixel depth.

The phone is available in green, black, and blue color options, and there are models available with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage. There’s also a microSD card slot.

The Poco M2 Pro will cost Rs. 13,999 (~$185) for a model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Rs. 14,999 ($200) for 6GB/64GB, and Rs. 16,999 ($225) for 6GB/128GB. It’ll be available in India exclusively on Flipkart on July 14th.