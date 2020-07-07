Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 Ultra appears to leak in first real-world images

Photos allegedly showing Samsung’s unannounced Galaxy Note 20 Ultra have been shared by YouTuber Jimmy Is Promo. The pictures could be the first real-life glimpse we’ve seen of the new Note series. Samsung tends to announce new Galaxy Note phones in August each year.

Although we can’t verify the images, they show a very similar device to one that was leaked earlier this month on Samsung’s own website. They also include a view of the front of the phone for the first time, showing a centered hole-punch notch at the top of the display.

We can also see what looks to be the Note 20 Ultra’s volume rocker and power button located on the right side of the device, similar to the S20. On last year’s Note 10 they were positioned to the left of the screen. Jimmy Is Promo also claims that the phone’s S Pen slot and bottom speaker are moving to the left of the charge port. Overall, however, the changes seem minor compared to last year’s device.

On the rear of the phone, we see a similar camera layout to the leaked images from earlier this month. The rear camera layout appears to include a folded zoom lens, and SamMobile notes that the sensor to the right could be either a 3D ToF sensor or a laser autofocus. In terms of software, the Note 20 is reportedly running version 2.5 of Samsung’s One UI.

Samsung tends to release its Galaxy Note phones in late summer, following an announcement in early August. Barring a delay due to the global pandemic, that means we could be just a few weeks away from an official reveal.