Halo 3 is coming to PC on July 14th

Halo 3 will be released on PC on July 14th as part of The Master Chief Collection. PC players will be able to buy Halo 3 on the Microsoft Store or through Steam, and it will be available for free as part of Xbox Game Pass for PC subscriptions. Halo 3 will sit alongside Halo: Combat Evolved, Halo 2, and Halo: Reach on PC, with 343 Industries promising to release Halo 3: ODST and Halo 4 later.

Originally developed by Bungie (happy Bungie day!), Halo 3 is the final chapter in the original trilogy of Halo games. Halo 3’s multiplayer was a popular part of the game, and it included a forge editing mode that allowed players to manipulate where weapons and vehicles were placed on a map. These customizable maps were a big part of Halo 3, and 343 Industries has been testing the forge, campaign, and multiplayer elements of the game with testers recently.

343 Industries is also developing a next-gen Halo Infinite game that it will show off further later this month. Microsoft is holding an Xbox Game Studios event where Halo Infinite and a number of other first-party next-gen games will be revealed on July 24th.