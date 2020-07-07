Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 event confirmed for August 5th

Samsung has announced that its next Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on Wednesday, August 5th, at 10AM ET. The company is expected to reveal its new lineup of Galaxy Note 20 devices, along with a successor to its first foldable, the Galaxy Fold.

Samsung’s teaser is pretty cryptic, even by the standards of tech invitations, although the copper color splash does match the leaked images of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra — the rumored flagship of the lineup — that were accidentally posted on Samsung’s Russian website at the beginning of July.

Rumors are uncharacteristically quiet for what to expect, despite the fact that an announcement is set to arrive in less than a month. Although at least one actual Note 20 Ultra device has made its way out into the world already. The new flagship will supposedly feature a triple rear camera array, including a periscope-style lens, along with a 4th sensor that appears to be either a 3D ToF sensor or a laser autofocus.

Expect to see the usual bump in specs, too, with the inclusion of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 — or possibly even the rumored Snapdragon 865 Plus — which, like the S20 lineup earlier this year, will make 5G the default for the new Notes in addition to a 120Hz refresh rate display option. And of course, the Note 20 will feature an S-Pen, potentially with a new trick or two up its sleeve.

Samsung is also expected to have at least two Galaxy Note 20 models — a smaller Galaxy Note 20, and the larger Note 20 Ultra, although details are slim on what the differences will be (aside from size.)

The follow-up to the Galaxy Fold — reportedly named the Galaxy Z Fold 2, to join the branding of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip from earlier this year, per SamMobile — is rumored to feature a larger internal 7.7-inch display, possibly with a cut-out camera similar to Samsung’s other flagship phones. Specs are also expected to get a boost, too, although there’s no specifics out there just yet.

Lastly, the event could see the announcement of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, which has already been revealed courtesy of China’s TENAA certification center. That device will reportedly feature a Snapdragon 865 Plus processor and a slight drop in overall battery capacity compared to the earlier LTE version.