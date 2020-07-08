Samsung updates mid-range Galaxy A51 and A71 with flagship S20 camera features

Samsung is updating its Galaxy A51 and A71 handsets with a collection of new features from its flagship Galaxy S20 series. These include new camera functionality like Single Take and Night Hyperlapse, along with new sharing, search, and translation features. Samsung’s announcement doesn’t say exactly when the update is releasing, but GSMArena previously reported that the functionality had started rolling out to the A51 last month.

Among the new camera features are Single Take and Night Hyperlapse. Single Take lets you capture using several different camera modes simultaneously, and then pick from the results after the fact, while Night Hyperlapse is designed to offer better hyperlapse videos in low-light. There’s a new custom filter mode that lets you create filters using your existing photos, and the A51 and A71 are also being updated with manual focus and shutter speed controls for photography.

Outside of the camera, the phones are also being updated with Samsung’s Quick Share and Music Share features, which let you share media files and Bluetooth connections with nearby devices respectively. The phones’ keyboards can now directly translate text, the Gallery app can now group similar images together to make them easier to navigate, and the phones’ app search functionality is being improved.

The mid-range A-Series is one of Samsung’s most popular smartphone lineups, and the phones are much more affordable than its flagship Note and Galaxy S devices. With updates like these, Samsung’s latest high-end features are becoming available much more cheaply. A previous update saw many of these features come to last year’s S10 and Note 10 flagships.