Android 11’s latest beta is all about stability

Today marks the release of Android 11’s second public beta, the latest test version of the operating system that’s officially due to release in the third quarter of this year. With this latest update, Google says it has achieved its new “Platform Stability” milestone — meaning, from the perspective of app developers, the operating system shouldn’t change much between now and its final release. Google hasn’t announced any new user features as part of its latest beta.

Platform stability means that developers can start working on their final Android 11 compatibility updates without having to worry about the platform changing between now and the final release. According to Google’s official release timeline for Android 11, the company has plans for one more beta version next month, which it intends to be a release candidate build, ahead of Android 11’s final release. According to a recent presentation from Google, this final release could be coming on September 8th.

If you want to try out the latest beta for yourself, Google says the beta is available today for the Pixel 2, 3, 3A, and 4. You can enroll in the beta here, and direct downloads are also available. For a rundown of all the new features you can expect from Android 11 — including the new conversation notifications, chat bubbles, and improved media controls — check out our in-depth hands-on preview from last month.