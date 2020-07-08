Google video reveals Android 11 will likely launch on September 8th

Android 11, the next major update to Google’s mobile operating system, is likely to begin rolling out on September 8th. As noted by the sharp eyes at Android Police, the date was shown in a slide during a video for the company’s “Hey Google” Smart Home Summit.

At around the 18-minute mark, you can see “checklist for September 8th Android 11 launch” right at the top of the slide, and Google’s Michele Turner says “We’re launching everywhere on September 8th” when talking about the new Android 11 power menu that offers easier access to smart home controls and toggles.

Last month, Google released the first public beta of Android 11 and said the official launch will happen later in the third quarter. Android 10 began rolling out on September 3rd last year, so the 8th would be in keeping with Google’s usual timeline.

Android 11 includes a number of improvements, including revamped notifications that give messaging apps their own “conversations section.” The update also adds native screen recording and “bubbles” that sit on top of other apps that easily let you return to a chat. Media controls in quick settings have been redesigned, and as I mentioned above, the menu that appears when you hold down the power button now does a lot of different things.