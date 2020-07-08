Valorant’s latest skins turn your guns into dragons

Now that Riot’s team shooter Valorant has been out for some time and the competitive scene is starting to solidify, we can finally get to the important thing: really cool skins. Today, the developer revealed a new line of weapon skins called Elderflame, which are the first “ultimate edition” skins to be featured in the game. They’re appropriately dramatic and over the top, turning your weapons into animated dragons. They swing their little arms, breathe fire, and even help reload your gun. Riot says the new skins will be available in the in-game shop starting on July 10th, though there’s no word yet on how much they will cost.
