GeForce Now will now automatically sync to your Steam library

GeForce Now users can sync their Steam libraries to their accounts with Nvidia’s new Game Sync feature. Compatible games will appear in the My Library section of Game Sync, Nvidia announced.

The “bring your own game” cloud service, which launched its paid tier earlier this year, allows users to play games purchased through other platforms— including Steam, the Epic Games STore, Battle.net, and Uplay— in the cloud. But searching for games in your Steam library that were compatible with GeForce Now was a bit of a slog.

The new feature will identify games in a user’s Steam library supported by GeForce Now and will add them to the “My Library” list within the app automatically, Nvidia says. To sync your Steam account with your GeForce Now library, go to Game Sync in Settings whenever you purchase a new game via Steam.

When Nvidia launched the paid tier of GeForce Now it caused some controversy among game publishers, who saw it as a way for users to access copyrighted content without publishers’ permission, and several pulled their games from GeForce Now. Nvidia updated its policy in May, requiring publishers and developers to opt in to the platform to have their games available to be played remotely on Nvidia’s servers.