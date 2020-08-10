Sony is bringing back fan-favorite DualShock 4 controller colors this month

Sony is bringing back some of the rarer and more beloved DualShock 4 controller color options starting this month, the company announced Monday morning in a blog post. So in the event you’re in need of a new PlayStation 4 gamepad and weren’t planning on getting a PlayStation 5 at launch — Sony has confirmed these controllers won’t work with PS5 game— you can at the very least get one of the more stylish options available.

“The DualShock 4 wireless controller family has continued to grow since its launch almost seven years ago. We’ve introduced more than 25 colors in total globally, ranging from the classic Jet Black and Wave Blue to the eclectic Sunset Orange and Red Crystal,” reads the blog post from Steve Schwartz, Sony’s senior manager for marketing of PS VR and peripherals. “Today, we’re happy to announce that we’re bringing back some of the more recent stylish designs this August at participating retailers globally, including Berry Blue, Red Camouflage, Rose Gold, and Steel Black. Check with your local retailers for availability and price.”

All the refreshed colors, including “berry blue” and “red camouflage,” are already available on Sony’s US PlayStation website at full price, which is set at $64.99. But if you were hoping for a discount or for the option to buy locally at a retailer like Best Buy or GameStop, you may have to wait until a little later in the month.