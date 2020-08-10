Disney World will reduce park hours beginning in September

All four theme parks at Walt Disney World will start scaling back their hours of operation in September.

Starting on Tuesday, September 8th, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, and Magic Kingdom will all close an hour early, while Epcot will close two hours early. The new park hours can be viewed on Disney World’s website.

Disney declined to comment on why it is shortening theme park hours. Due to the pandemic, Disney has added new safety measures, including limiting the number of visitors admitted into the parks and increasing its parks cleaning schedules.

Disneyland and Disney World were closed in March due to the coronavirus. Disney World in Florida reopened in July, while Disneyland in California remains closed. In its Q3 earnings this month, Disney reported that its theme parks division took a $3.5 billion hit to its operating income due to the pandemic.

The US passed over 5 million coronavirus cases this past weekend. California and Florida have the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country, with both states exceeding over 500,000 cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.