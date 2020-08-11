Xiaomi announces Mi 10 Ultra with 120W fast charging

Rumors about Xiaomi’s Mi 10 Ultra have been swirling this week, and the company has now formally announced the product. Xiaomi revealed key features of its anticipated handset in a press release and a series of tweets. “Whatever you can imagine, #Mi10Ultra has it,” the company said.

The highlight is that the Ultra supports 120-watt wired fast charging. It has a 4,500mAh battery (the same size as that of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus); Xiaomi claims it’ll fully juice up in 23 minutes and hit 41 percent after just five minutes. The Ultra also supports 50W wireless fast charging. Xiaomi claims you can get a full charge in 40 minutes going this route.

For our 10th Anniversary, we've prepared some products tailored for this important moment!



Meet the latest member of our #Mi10Series...#Mi10Ultra! #From10ToInfinity pic.twitter.com/qYBdAyJSLe — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) August 11, 2020

The Ultra also houses an impressive camera array, including a 48-megapixel primary shooter with a 1/1.32-inch sensor, a 120x hybrid zoom camera, and 8K video recording capabilities. There’s also a 20-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 128-degree field of view and a 12-megapixel portrait camera.

The 6.67-inch OLED display also looks to be top-notch, with a 120Hz refresh rate. That can lead to smoother animations and scrolling than you’ll get with a traditional 60Hz display, but it can also be a battery suck on some phones. And it’s all powered by a Snapdragon 865, the same chipset that’s in many of the fastest Android phones on the market (including the Galaxy S20 and S20 Ultra).

The Mi 10 Ultra will be available in mainland China on August 16th, and it’ll start at 5,299 Yuan (around $760).

Xiaomi teased a number of other products as well, including a 20W wireless charging pad, a 55W wireless charging stand, a Redmi K30 Ultra phone with 33W fast charging and a 120Hz OLED display, an ultra-thin OLED TV called Mi TV Lux, and a GoKart called the Ninebot GoKart Pro Lamborghini Edition.