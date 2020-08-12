Control limits free next-gen upgrades to its new $40 Ultimate Edition

Remedy’s Control is getting a new $39.99 Ultimate Edition that bundles every update and bit of downloadable content that has been released since the game originally launched in 2019. It will come out on August 27th on Steam for PC, then on September 10th on the Epic Games Store and both the PS4 and Xbox One digitally. Notably, buying this new console version will serve as a ticket that grants you a free digital upgrade to the PS5 or the Xbox Series X version via Smart Delivery when it becomes available.

That’s great and all, but unfortunately, that means people who bought the game when it originally released won’t get the same next-gen treatment. According to publisher 505 Games’ site, the “free upgrade path to Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 version of Control is only available for Control Ultimate Edition.”

Now, this game is good. It’s really good. But I’m not sure I’d recommend that anyone buy it a second time (even at a reduced price) just to get a free update for the upcoming consoles. Once should be good enough. A few other studios, including EA, Ubisoft, CD Projekt Red, and Bethesda, have already committed to giving free updates to people who already own some of their recent and upcoming titles.

If you bought Control at its original price when it came out, along with each DLC as it was released, you would have spent $85. I think that should earn you a free upgrade. At the very least, offering a very steep discount on a next-gen upgrade seems like the next best thing.

According to VGC, Microsoft allegedly doesn’t want publishers to charge for next-gen upgrades, suggesting that developers working on cross-gen titles, like Control’s Ultimate Edition, should make next-gen versions available at no extra cost. That’s what 505 Games is technically doing by offering a new version of the 2019 game, but it’s a move that grifts early buyers.