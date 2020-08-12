Cardi B joins OnlyFans

Cardi B has a new OnlyFans for people interested in a more intimate look at her life. In a video posted to her Instagram, Cardi says she’ll be putting behind-the-scenes content for her recently released video with Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP,” on the site, including rehearsals and lead-up to the shoot itself.

Her page, which reads “WELCOME TO MY WORLD,” is accessible for $4.99. “I wanna know what my fans would like to see there,” she says in the video. And to be clear, “no I’m not going to be showing my titties, or my pussy, or my ass,” she adds. “Just straight up real-life content shit. You guys be mad nosey when it comes to my life.”

For the past four years, OnlyFans has allowed influencers, adult content creators, and more to sell locked door content behind a subscription model. It’s only recently that the platform has started to reach a more mainstream audience, with Cardi being its biggest name to date.