Sarah Cooper, the viral Trump impersonator, is getting a comedy special on Netflix

Sarah Cooper, the comedian who went viral this year on TikTok and Twitter for her political satire videos impersonating Donald Trump, is getting her own comedy special on Netflix.

Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine will premiere this fall. Cooper will be joined by special guests who will partake in various “shenanigans,” such as sketches and short interviews. According to Netflix, the special will focus on an array of issues in today’s zeitgeist, including politics, race, gender, and class. It will be directed by Natasha Lyonne, and Maya Rudolph will serve as one of the executive producers.

While Sarah Cooper has been pursuing comedy full time since 2014 and has published several books, the comedian blew up on social media earlier this year when she began sharing political satire videos of her impersonating Donald Trump by lip-syncing to his speeches. Cooper’s videos have racked in millions of views across various platforms, including Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube. Her first viral video, “How to Medical,” has amassed over 22 million views on Twitter.

How to medical pic.twitter.com/0EDqJcy38p — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) April 24, 2020

In recent years, it’s become common for content creators who go viral on platforms like TikTok and YouTube to go on to ink lucrative deals with big tech and entertainment companies or merch partners. In July, three of the biggest stars on TikTok, including the D’Amelio sisters, announced that they had signed off-platform deals to make money outside of the video-sharing app. In 2019, YouTuber Lilly Singh became the first queer woman of color to get her own late-night talk show on a major television network.