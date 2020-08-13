Turtle Beach’s new gaming headsets have a refreshed design and USB-C charging

Turtle Beach is releasing new versions of its Stealth 600 and 700 gaming headsets, improving on the 2017 models with a refined design that moves its buttons to a more convenient location while swapping out Micro USB charging for much-needed USB-C across the entire lineup.

The peripheral maker is still splintering the headsets by gaming platform, with a Stealth 600 and 700 for Xbox owners and options made specific for PlayStation gamers. Really, the major differences are what they’ve been for a while now: color and connection type. For the Stealth 600, you can get a headset that matches the color scheme of either console (or simply in white if you don’t feel like displaying your allegiance). And while the PlayStation version relies on a USB wireless receiver, the made-for-Xbox headsets can connect directly to the console or to a PC if you have an Xbox wireless adapter plugged in.

Turtle Beach says that its new headsets will work with the PS5 and Xbox Series X, in addition to the current consoles. In the case of the Stealth 600 and 700 Gen 2 made for PlayStation, the USB wireless adapter allows it to work with Nintendo Switch when the console is docked. Though, just to avoid confusion, the previous iteration of Turtle Beach’s headsets will work just the same with the new tech. You just won’t have the handy USB-C charging and the other tweaks it brings.

Speaking of, the biggest change that will impact how you use these headsets is related to the controls. The offering is the same (except for the USB-C port), but it all has been moved around the edge of the left ear cup. Visually, the new headsets’ button layouts are an improvement over the previous iterations, which had buttons sprinkled all around the ear cup.

But if you’re coming from one of Turtle Beach’s older headsets, it might take some practice to learn the updated arrangement. The microphone is still a fold-out affair that automatically mutes when it’s tucked in, but it now forms nicely into the ear cup design when it’s off, effectively hiding it from view. Also regarding the microphone, it still has the great monitoring effect when it’s in use.

If your opinion of the older Stealth headsets was that they weren’t super comfortable, my limited time with the Stealth 600 Gen 2 tells me that your mind probably won’t be changed. The breathable mesh ear pads feel great and the audio quality is fantastic, but the frame really presses hard against my head. I admit my noggin might be larger than most, so your results may vary. The Stealth 700 Gen 2 has a metal-reinforced headband, so perhaps that one will be more durable and more forgiving to wear for long periods, too.

The new Stealth 600 Gen 2 will cost $99.99, and the PlayStation version is releasing today, while the Xbox-ready version is coming later on September 20th. The Stealth 700 will be more expensive at $149.99 and will release for both platforms on September 20th. That bump in price will get you an all-black design with plush, leather-like ear pads and the ability to connect to devices via Bluetooth in addition to your game source, so you can listen to more than just your in-game audio while you play.