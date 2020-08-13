Google promises the next Wear OS update will launch apps up to 20 percent faster

Wear OS will get its next substantial update this fall, and while it’s not as flashy as, say, the upcoming Android 11, it’s proof that Google hasn’t completely abandoned its wearable operating system yet. The new update promises to bring several new improvements to the platform, including speed improvements, easier pairing, and a new weather app.

The biggest change is a promise for CPU improvements, which Google says will offer up to 20 percent faster startup times for apps. Given that Google is also adding support for the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 and 4100 Plus chipsets, the combination should result in a far snappier experience for future Wear OS devices.

Google is also promising updated UI elements that will offer “more intuitive controls for managing different watch modes and workouts” and a simpler process for pairing Wear OS watches to your phone, although it hasn’t shown off what either of those features will look like.

Lastly, Google is promising a new weather app, which will arrive on Wear OS “later this year.” It’s designed to be easier to read at a glance and give hourly forecasts and weather alerts.