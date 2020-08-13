Fortnite vs. Apple: everything you need to know about Epic’s fight against mobile app stores

When Epic Games released an updated version of Fortnite, one that circumvented the payment options in Apple’s App Store and Google Play, it created a battle between two huge companies. It didn’t take long for Apple to remove the game from its store, and Epic fired back immediately with an animated short that parodies Apple’s iconic “1984” commercial and a lawsuit soon after. The back-and-forth is reminiscent of when Epic essentially forced Sony into supporting crossplay in Fortnite, a feature that is increasingly becoming an industry standard. You can keep up with all of the latest developments in Epic’s conflict with mobile app stores right here.
August 13
Watch Epic’s Nineteen Eighty-Fortnite short mocking Apple right here
The short premiered after Apple banned Fortnite from the App Store
August 13
Epic Games is suing Apple
Epic has filed a civil antitrust lawsuit following Apple’s removal of Fortnite from the App Store
August 13
Epic will mock Apple’s most iconic ad as possible revenge for Fortnite’s App Store ban
Epic escalates its fight with Apple
August 13
Apple just kicked Fortnite off the App Store
Apple says Epic is violating its App Store guidelines by using its own payment system
August 13
Epic offers new direct payment in Fortnite on iOS and Android to get around app store fees
Plus, V-bucks get permanently discounted