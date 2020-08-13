Watch Epic’s Nineteen Eighty-Fortnite short mocking Apple right here

Epic just premiered a new short mocking Apple shortly after the iPhone-maker kicked Fortnite from the App Store for violating its guidelines on Thursday. The short, titled “Nineteen Eighty-Fortnite,” directly mocks Apple’s iconic “1984” ad, taking famous imagery from the ad and giving it a cartoony Fortnite twist.

A man with an apple for a face on a giant screen talks to a soulless, black-and-white audience. “Today, we celebrate the anniversary of the platform unification directives,” says the apple in a menacing voice. “For years, they have given us their songs, their labor, their dreams. In exchange, we have taken our tribute, our profits, our control. This power is ours and ours alone. We shall prevail.”

As he says that last line (which is also used in Apple’s ad), a woman throws a Fortnite pickaxe at the screen, invoking the classic image from the “1984” commercial of a woman throwing a hammer at the screen.

After the pickaxe shatters the screen, a message scrolls up: “Epic Games has defied the App Store Monopoly. In retaliation, Apple is blocking Fortnite from a billion devices. Join the fight to stop 2020 from becoming “1984.” And then, the hashtag #FreeFortnite appears.

Epic is now showing the short on loop on the Fortnite Twitch and YouTube channels. More than 7,000 people are watching on Twitch and more than 26,000 people are watching on YouTube as of 4:37PM ET.

If you want to watch the original “1984” ad, check it out here:

Apple banned Fortnite from the App Store after Epic introduced a direct payments system into Fortnite’s iOS app, which goes against App Store rules. Shortly after Apple pulled Fortnite, Epic announced the short and also filed a civil antitrust lawsuit against Apple. After the video aired, Epic launched a #FreeFortnite website explaining its position.