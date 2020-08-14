Vergecast: the app store chaos episode

This week on The Vergecast, a topic very aligned with the theme of this podcast dominated the show: antitrust in the app store.
The Verge’s Nilay Patel, Dieter Bohn, Tom Warren, and Dan Seifert discuss the timeline of events that led to Epic Games suing both Apple and Google after Fortnite was kicked off of their mobile app stores. The crew reads through statements from both sides of the drama and compares this to similar market complaints in the past.
Later in the show, the topic switches to Microsoft’s latest hardware endeavor, the Surface Duo. The company announced a September 10th release date as well as its long-awaited technical specs for its new form factor device. The crew discusses.
There’s a lot more in this episode — as you can tell by its length — so listen through to hear everything you need to know in tech news this week.
Stories discussed this episode:
