Verizon now including full Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus bundle with some unlimited plans

The partnership between Verizon and Disney seems to be working out well for both sides: today, the carrier announced that alongside the free 12 months of Disney Plus streaming it was already including with unlimited plans, it’ll now throw in Hulu and ESPN Plus, too. But the full bundle only goes to customers on either the Play More or Get More unlimited plans, which are Verizon’s most expensive options. Unlike before, where the free promo was only good for 12 months, now you’ll get continued access for as long as you remain with Verizon on those plans.

The refreshed plans go into effect on August 20th. “Existing customers currently receiving 12 months access to Disney Plus on us can move to our new Play More and Get More Unlimited plans with The Disney Bundle included, or for $6 per month they can stay in their current plan and add both ESPN Plus and Hulu to complete The Disney Bundle,” Verizon said in its news release.

Pricing for the “mix and match” unlimited plans is unchanged: they start at $35 (on a four-line plan) for Start Unlimited, which limits you to 480p streaming and only includes six months of Disney Plus — no bundle — and Apple Music. This plan also lacks 5G access. Play More Unlimited ($45 on a four-line plan) is where you get the bundle, 5G data, plus six months of Apple Music. That plan previously included a full complimentary Apple Music subscription, so there’s a bit of a trade-off if you want the whole Disney offering.

The productivity-focused Do More Unlimited plan (also $45) only includes six months of Disney Plus and Apple Music, but, according to Engadget, Verizon is increasing video streaming quality to 720p versus the 480p it was before. Get More Unlimited ($55) pretty much includes everything: free Disney Bundle, free Apple Music, 5G network access, and 30GB of high-speed tethering. Verizon is also improving its Just Kids plan ($5 / month on a four-line plan) to include unlimited data — albeit capped at speeds of 5Mbps.

For plans that include 5G, you can use both the ultra-fast (but limited-in-coverage) millimeter-wave network and the “nationwide” 5G network that Verizon continues to promise for launch sometime later this year.