The world’s last Blockbuster is now open for slumber parties

If you’re a resident of Deschutes County, Oregon, you could host a slumber party in the world’s last remaining Blockbuster video store.

The Blockbuster is located in Bend, Oregon, and households of up to four people can book it for one of three available nights: September 18th, 19th, or 20th. Booking opens today at 1PM PT / 4PM ET. According to the Airbnb listing, a stay will cost $4 per night.

Spending a night in the last vestige of an obsolete franchise may sound like a morbid affair, but this actually looks pretty cool. The store manager, Sandi Harding, has decked the place out with a fold-out sofa, a beanbag chair, snacks, a TV set, and (of course) a VHS player. Renters will have access to the store’s full selection of movies and are encouraged to wear “your favorite 90s denim.”

If you can’t snag a slot, don’t worry. The living room setup will be available for the general public to check out during store hours for “a limited time” after sleepovers have concluded.