How to watch the Democratic National Convention

The Democratic National Convention kicks off Monday night online. The coronavirus pandemic forced the Democrats to can their initial plans of an in-person event in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to formally nominate former Vice President Joe Biden as the party’s nominee for president. But they’re still planning to throw an event featuring prominent speakers, politicians, and musical guests for four nights this week.

When is it?

The convention will run from 9PM to 11PM ET from Monday through Thursday, and you can watch all of the speakers on a variety of different platforms.

How do I watch it?

The official live stream of the event will be available on the DNC’s website, but you’ll be able to catch it on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Twitch as well. It will also be made available on Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV, and you can find the stream by searching for “2020 DNC.”

ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox News will air the last hour of the convention from 10PM to 11PM, and C-SPAN, CNN, MSNBC, and PBS will carry the full two hours each night this week.

If you’d rather just listen to the convention, you can ask your Alexa device to play it as well. Just say, “Alexa, play the Democratic National Convention.” Spotify will be rounding up speeches at the DNC and the Republican National Convention in playlists for people to listen to at the end of each convention day as well.

Who’s speaking?

Monday’s lineup: Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Rep. Jim Clyburn, Convention Chairman Bennie Thompson, Rep. Gwen Moore, Sen. Doug Jones, Sen. Bernie Sanders, and former first lady Michelle Obama, with performances by Maggie Rogers and Leon Bridges

Tuesday’s lineup: former acting US Attorney General Sally Yates, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, former Secretary of State John Kerry, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, former President Bill Clinton, Dr. Jill Biden

Wednesday’s lineup: Sen. Elizabeth Warren, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Gov. Tony Evers, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, Sen. Kamala Harris, former President Barack Obama, with performances by Billie Eilish and Jennifer Hudson

Thursday’s lineup: Sen. Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Gov. Gavin Newsom, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Sen. Chris Coons, Andrew Yang, Vice President Joe Biden, with a performance by The Chicks

The speaker list could change.