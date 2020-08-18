EA Play subscription service is coming to Steam on August 31st

EA’s subscription service is coming to Steam very soon. Today, the publisher announced that the recently renamed EA Play will launch on Steam on August 31st. This marks the fourth platform on which the service will be available, following the PS4, Xbox One, and EA’s own Origin storefront on PC.

Previously known as EA Access, the service gives subscribers the ability to play some of the publisher’s biggest titles, including The Sims 4 and Titanfall 2, while also offering other benefits like early access for new releases, deals on select EA games, and more. The base price is $4.99 a month or $29.99 a year, while the premium option — which includes early access to all of EA’s new titles — is $14.99 per month, or $99.99 annually.

The service’s debut on Steam was a long time coming; EA originally announced plans to expand to Valve’s platform in 2019.