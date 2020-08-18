Deathloop and The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe are the latest games to get delayed to 2021

Two games more games originally set to release later this year have been pushed back to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both Deathloop and The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe are now slated to launch sometime next year as the coronavirus continues to disrupt the development of both titles.

Both Arkane Studios, and Crows Crows Crows addressed their respective communities in separate update posts shared on Twitter, commenting that due to multiple development challenges — including COVID-related impacts — both games would have to be delayed to a new 2021 release window to ensure they have enough time to develop the games.

Deathloop is a new intellectual property by Arkane’s Lyon studio, the developer of Dishonored series and the 2017 version of Prey. Players control either Colt or Julianna; two assassins stuck in a time loop in a mysterious island called Black Reef. During Sony’s PS5 event, it was revealed by Geoff Keighley that Deathloop would be a timed PlayStation exclusive.

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe is an expanded version of The Stanley Parable, which was previously available on PC. The Ultra Deluxe edition will mark the first time the game has been released on home consoles, and include content not found in its previous versions, like new endings. (There are currently nineteen different endings available in the original, each hilariously wild in its own way.)

Deathloop and The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe aren’t the only games to be delayed from a late 2020 launch to 2021. Last week, Microsoft announced that instead of launching Halo Infinite alongside the Xbox Series X in November, the game would launch sometime in 2021. Bungie’s next big expansion for Destiny 2 was pushed back to November, and the PS4-exclusive The Last of Us Part II was also delayed due to the virus earlier this year before eventually releasing on June 19th.