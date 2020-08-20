Gmail, Docs, Drive, and more Google services hit by widespread disruption

A number of Google services including Gmail, Drive, Docs, Meet, Groups, Chat, Keep and Voice are experiencing service disruptions, the company is reporting on its G Suite Status Dashboard.

We’ve verified that file uploads are failing across Google’s services, including uploading attachments in Gmail to both personal and G Suite gmail accounts. In some cases trying to simply compose a new email or a reply fails.

Google first said it was investigating issues with Gmail at 1:29AM ET. It later provided official confirmation of a range of issues:

Gmail sending issues, Meet recording issues, Creating files issues in Drive, CSV user upload issues in Admin Console, Posting message issues in Google Chat, Sites adding new pages issues, Keep issues, Voice mail issues

At 5:40AM ET, Google said that Gmail service has been restored for “some” users, and that it provisionally expects the problems to be fixed for all users in the “near future.”

Downdetector is showing a spike of reports for issues with Gmail and Google Drive, and there are widespread reports on Twitter that users are having trouble uploading videos to YouTube. The issues appear to be global, according to Downdetector.

Developing...