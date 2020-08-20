Google’s Pixel Buds are now available in more colors nearly four months after launch

Google has finally launched more colors for its second-generation Pixel Buds, nearly four months since the true wireless headphones launched. In addition to “clearly white,” you can now buy the Pixel Buds in “oh so orange,” “quite mint,” and “almost black.”

The second-generation Pixel Buds launched on April 27th, but they were only available in white at the time, despite Google also announcing the other three colors when the Pixel Buds were revealed in October. My colleague Chris Welch found in his review that the new Pixel Buds had a much-improved design over their predecessor (which were connected by a wire) but only an average battery life and weaker bass than their competitors. After the headphones launched, though, some users reported Bluetooth connection issues. In June, Google promised to improve Bluetooth connectivity with software updates “in the coming weeks.”

To help address some of those problems with the Pixel Buds, Google announced updates rolling out today, including fixes to address the disconnect issues and a bass boost mode. Google is also adding a transcribe mode, a way to control the volume of individual earbuds if you’re sharing your Pixel Buds with a friend, and an experimental feature that alerts you if the Pixel Buds detect certain important sounds nearby, such as an emergency vehicle siren.