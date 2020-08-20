Lyft will suspend its ride-hailing service in California

Lyft will suspend its ride-hailing operations in California at 11:59PM PT on August 20th, the company confirmed in a blog post. Along with Uber, the company was ordered by a state judge to employ its drivers rather than classify them as independent contractors. But Lyft is choosing to end its service in California rather than comply with that order — at least for now.

“This is not something we wanted to do, as we know millions of Californians depend on Lyft for daily, essential trips,” the company writes. “We’re personally reaching out to riders and drivers to share more about why this is happening, what you can do about it, and to provide some transportation alternatives.”

Uber has also said it will cease operations in California at the end of the day, though it has yet to officially confirm it. A spokesperson for the company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Developing...