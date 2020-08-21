Leaked Google Pixel 5 renders show dual rear cameras and fingerprint sensor

Google launched the Pixel 4A in August but told us we’d have to wait to see the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A 5G. They’re due to arrive sometime this fall (probably in early October), but new renders purportedly showing the Pixel 5 give us some idea what to expect.

The renders come from regular leaker @OnLeaks and Indian tech site PriceBaba. There are no real surprises here, with the images showing a fingerprint sensor on the rear; square-shaped camera array containing what looks to be two cameras, a flash, and an unknown sensor; and a hole-punch front-facing camera in the top left of the display.

It’s hard to judge the render’s authenticity, but the sand-blasted texture on the case looks the same as the side-on peek of the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A 5G Google shared earlier this year.

What’s a little surprising is that OnLeaks claims the Pixel 5 will have a screen size of between 5.7 and 5.8 inches. That’s the same, or perhaps smaller, than the 5.8-inch screen on the Pixel 4A. Some people will welcome a moderately sized screen, but the Pixel 5 will look a bit undersized compared to devices like Samsung’s S20 flagship with its 6.2-inch display.

A few other specs about the Pixel 5 have been rumored, but there’s nothing definite yet. The device might have a rather meager 3,080mAh battery (according to Android Headlines), and some sources have suggested it’ll be powered by a Snapdragon 765G processor, which supports 5G but is a step down from the Snapdragon 855 used in the Pixel 4.

If you’re looking for more purported renders of the 5G, including a 360-degree video, you can head over to Pricebaba’s post. Otherwise, we’ll be on the lookout for more leaks between now and (probably) October.