 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Leaked Google Pixel 5 renders show dual rear cameras and fingerprint sensor

New, 24 comments

No surprises from this leak

By James Vincent

Google launched the Pixel 4A in August but told us we’d have to wait to see the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A 5G. They’re due to arrive sometime this fall (probably in early October), but new renders purportedly showing the Pixel 5 give us some idea what to expect.

The renders come from regular leaker @OnLeaks and Indian tech site PriceBaba. There are no real surprises here, with the images showing a fingerprint sensor on the rear; square-shaped camera array containing what looks to be two cameras, a flash, and an unknown sensor; and a hole-punch front-facing camera in the top left of the display.

It’s hard to judge the render’s authenticity, but the sand-blasted texture on the case looks the same as the side-on peek of the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A 5G Google shared earlier this year.

What’s a little surprising is that OnLeaks claims the Pixel 5 will have a screen size of between 5.7 and 5.8 inches. That’s the same, or perhaps smaller, than the 5.8-inch screen on the Pixel 4A. Some people will welcome a moderately sized screen, but the Pixel 5 will look a bit undersized compared to devices like Samsung’s S20 flagship with its 6.2-inch display.

A few other specs about the Pixel 5 have been rumored, but there’s nothing definite yet. The device might have a rather meager 3,080mAh battery (according to Android Headlines), and some sources have suggested it’ll be powered by a Snapdragon 765G processor, which supports 5G but is a step down from the Snapdragon 855 used in the Pixel 4.

An official peek of the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A 5G from Google.
Image: Google

If you’re looking for more purported renders of the 5G, including a 360-degree video, you can head over to Pricebaba’s post. Otherwise, we’ll be on the lookout for more leaks between now and (probably) October.

Next Up In Tech

Loading comments...