Fortnite teases Marvel-themed season, but iPhone and iPad players could miss out

Fortnite’s next season, which kicks off on August 27th, could be a full-season collaboration with Marvel, as suggested by a teaser released by Epic Games on Friday. But due to Epic’s public dispute with Apple over the iPhone maker’s App Store policies, Epic currently isn’t able to update Fortnite on iOS. That means iPhone and iPad players will miss out on the new season unless something changes between Epic and Apple before Thursday.

Apple yanked Fortnite from the App Store on August 13th after Epic added a direct payment system into the game, which goes against App Store rules. Epic then sued Apple, released an in-game short parodying one of Apple’s most famous commercials, and began telling iOS players that they wouldn’t be able to play the upcoming season because Apple pulled Fortnite from the store (a message the studio repeated this week).

A Fortnite and Marvel collaboration wouldn’t be the first between the two powerhouses. In fact, Marvel characters have appeared in Fortnite many times already. Fortnite featured Avengers-themed modes in 2018 and 2019, and numerous Marvel superhero skins have appeared in the game, including Black Widow, Star-Lord, Deadpool, Captain America, and X-Force members Cable, Psylocke, and Domino. (Fortnite has also featured DC Comics characters, including Aquaman, Batman, Catwoman, and Harley Quinn, and Epic will be selling a bundle with the Joker and Poison Ivy skins in November.)

The character shown in Friday’s teaser appears to be Thor in the style of his 2020 comic book series. In the past, Epic has released multiple teasers on social media leading up to a new Fortnite season, so it seems like a safe bet that we’ll see more hints in the days to come for other characters possibly appearing in Epic’s hugely popular battle royale hit.

Fortnite: Chapter 2: Season 4 launches on August 27th.