Watch the first trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

The team behind the beloved Batman: Arkham games is now exploring at different DC property. This evening at DC Fandome, Rocksteady Studios finally revealed Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, a new action game starring the infamous super villain team. The game will be launching on in 2022 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X according to the teaser. The studio teased the game earlier this month after plentiful rumors.

“The most dangerous villains in the DC Universe have been forced to team up and take on a new mission: Kill the Justice League,” the description under the trailer reads. “Create Chaos in Metropolis. You are the Suicide Squad.”

Rocksteady is known almost entirely for its Batman games, which combined key elements of the character — gadgets, detective work, and heavy combat — into an excellent open-world experience. The series debut in 2009, and the developer made two sequels and a VR spinoff. Suicide Squad will be Rocksteady’s first full-fledged release since 2015.

The reveal comes at an awkward time for the studio, following reports that Rocksteady failed to act on complaints of sexual harassment and sexism in the workplace.