Here’s your first look at Gotham Knights, the new game from WB Games Montreal

It’s been a few years, but there’s a new Batman game on the way. At the DC Fandome event we got our first look at the long-rumored Gotham Knights, which looks to channel the spirit of the beloved Arkham games. The new title will be launching in 2021. Gameplay footage from the game was shown at FanDome.

Step Into The Knight and save Gotham from chaos. Welcome to #GothamKnights. pic.twitter.com/t6b9g1TBh9 — Gotham Knights (@GothamKnights) August 22, 2020

The new game is being developed by WB Games Montreal. While the Arkham series was started by Rocksteady Studio, the Montreal studio picked up the series with 2013’s Arkham Origins. WB Games Montreal has been teasing a new Batman project since last year. Rocksteady, meanwhile, is moving on to another property, with Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.