Watch the first trailer for Zack Snyder’s Justice League cut

After years of campaigning from fans, Zack Snyder’s Justice League will see the light of day — and a first look trailer for the director’s version premiered today.

Snyder brought the trailer for his panel at DC FanDome, a miniature version of San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H for fans of DC and Warner Bros.’ films. The trailer is set to Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” and follows the various members of the team as they slowly come together. Snyder fans who wanted more of Ray Fisher’s Cyborg, more Superman, Darkseid, and a more Snyder vibe to the film overall should be pleased. Snyder also confirmed his version will be released as four parts, with each installment running one hour. The team is also working on a distribution plan for countries where HBO Max isn’t available.

Easily one of the most anticipated panels of the event, Snyder used his time and trailer to talk about how his version of the film might differ from the original cut. For example, Snyder told Fisher that “Cyborg is the heart of the movie,” and holds things together for the team. Snyder originally stepped away from Justice League after the death of his daughter. Warner Bros. brought in director Joss Whedon — who had already been recruited to help with script rewrites at an earlier stage — to oversee reshoots.

After the movie was released, fans took issue with Whedon’s more comedic tone. A campaign started not long after the film’s initial release for Warner Bros. to deliver a “Snyder cut.” Snyder’s cut won’t receive a theatrical release, but is slated to be an HBO Max exclusive — a smart move for WarnerMedia, currently trying to scale HBO Max’s subscriber base.

“I want to thank HBO Max and Warner Brothers for this brave gesture of supporting artists and allowing their true visions to be realized. Also a special thank you to all of those involved in the SnyderCut movement for making this a reality,” Snyder said in a statement announcing the news in May.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League will hit HBO Max in 2021, but there’s no specific date yet.