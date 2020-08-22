James Gunn’s Suicide Squad roster of villains unveiled in new teaser video

Director James Gunn took his time at DC Comics’ FanDome to introduce the new Suicide Squad set to debut in Warner Bros.’ The Suicide Squad.

A “roll call” trailer for his Suicide Squad sequel debuted today at DC FanDome, a virtual convention from DC Comics and Warner Bros. That includes Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Pete Davidson as Blackguard and many more. Although it’s not an official trailer, this is the first time that Gunn and Warner Bros. have announced the film’s new characters. Gunn also debuted a behind-the-scenes video that includes some of the first footage from The Suicide Squad.

The Suicide Squad is Gunn’s first big project, and first film set within a superhero universe, since he was ousted from Disney in 2018. Disney fired Gunn over a series of offensive tweets that resurfaced. Although Disney’s actions drew ire from critics at the time, alongside pleas from the Guardians cast to bring Gunn back, he wasn’t rehired to work on Guardians until March 2019.

The Suicide Squad will hit theaters on August 6th, 2021.